B. Riley Raises Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $145.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.67.

Shares of BRKS opened at $114.88 on Thursday. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

