B. Riley Raises Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Price Target to $8.50

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

PANL opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $199.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 435,298 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,655,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

