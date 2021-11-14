B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
SPPI has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
NASDAQ SPPI opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.91.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
