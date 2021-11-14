B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

SPPI has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.91.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

