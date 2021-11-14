B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) – B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for MGIC Investment in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,779,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 213,676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,007 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.