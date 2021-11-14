B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 388,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,265,200 shares.The stock last traded at $4.48 and had previously closed at $4.67.

BTG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in B2Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in B2Gold by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 38,217 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,919,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 238,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

