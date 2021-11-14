Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Tops $33.00 on Major Exchanges

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Badger DAO has a market cap of $339.39 million and $40.01 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $33.00 or 0.00051107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00052163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00221183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00087026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,285,849 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.