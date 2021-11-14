Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,651 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 754.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

MANH opened at $174.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.74. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 101.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

