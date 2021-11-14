Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 312.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,652 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in CarParts.com by 100.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in CarParts.com by 23.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CarParts.com by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Meniane sold 6,399 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $113,198.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 18,017 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $318,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,811 shares of company stock valued at $701,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTS opened at $14.90 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $782.85 million, a PE ratio of -82.77 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

