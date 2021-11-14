Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 1,240 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 332.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kadant news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,500 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $305,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $379,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $4,413,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

KAI opened at $228.52 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.29 and a fifty-two week high of $238.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

