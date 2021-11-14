Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 2,342 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,547,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.48.

Shares of RY stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average of $102.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $108.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

