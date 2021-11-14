Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,028 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Zynex worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 49.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 87.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85,473 shares during the period. 30.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zynex alerts:

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. Zynex, Inc. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $507.79 million, a PE ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.