Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $722,000 Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,186 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Stock Yards Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

SYBT opened at $65.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.73. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $192,483.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,946.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.60 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,308. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

