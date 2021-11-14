Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

BANC traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.37. 84,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,360. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.64. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after acquiring an additional 84,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 326,857 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 6,012.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,003 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 4.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

