Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Lessened by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,251,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.6% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of America worth $165,318,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC opened at $46.91 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $383.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.