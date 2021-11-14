Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 972,264 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Workiva were worth $31,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.86.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $157.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.43 and a beta of 1.40. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.70.

In other Workiva news, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $1,092,729.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,253 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,482.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $4,186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,622 shares of company stock worth $23,241,438. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

