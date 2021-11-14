Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 563,807 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,073,571 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group worth $34,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth $72,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth $81,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMFG opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

