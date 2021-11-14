Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 39.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 720,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,615 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $33,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $58.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

