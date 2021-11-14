Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,234 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $32,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 108.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,047,000 after buying an additional 176,927 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 785.5% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 181,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 161,036 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 123.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 46,647 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 93.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PTMC opened at $37.02 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65.

