Bank of America Corp DE Sells 282,410 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,452,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 282,410 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $32,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Radian Group by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Radian Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

