Barclays Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €72.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on 1COV. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €68.85 ($81.00).

1COV opened at €56.30 ($66.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. Covestro has a 1 year low of €43.45 ($51.12) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.98.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

