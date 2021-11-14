Barclays Cuts TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $28.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the travel company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $389,579,000 after purchasing an additional 944,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $373,217,000 after acquiring an additional 717,951 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816,041 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $312,845,000 after acquiring an additional 418,587 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,786,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 19.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

