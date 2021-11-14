Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,880 ($50.69) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

AVEVA Group stock opened at GBX 3,359 ($43.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,300 ($56.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 297.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,798.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,727.88.

In related news, insider James Kidd bought 25 shares of AVEVA Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) per share, with a total value of £879.75 ($1,149.40).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

