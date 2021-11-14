Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a SEK 51 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stillfront Group AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of STLFF opened at $4.58 on Thursday. Stillfront Group AB has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.