BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 87.9% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 39.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.74 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

