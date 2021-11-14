BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $171,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 146,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16,583.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 578,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after buying an additional 574,769 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 120,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $64.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

