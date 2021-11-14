Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $73.57 and a one year high of $135.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.31.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

