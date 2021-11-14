Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $716,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 242.1% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 6,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 140.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 34,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $160.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,239,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,083. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Barclays initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.