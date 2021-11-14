Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $308,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,259 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

