Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 276 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 24.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $218.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.40. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $165.39 and a 12 month high of $220.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

