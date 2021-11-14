Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $109,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $131,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

BIO opened at $756.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $762.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $702.40. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.87. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $507.22 and a one year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

