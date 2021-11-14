Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,283,000 after buying an additional 563,611 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,709,000 after buying an additional 1,698,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,376,000 after buying an additional 363,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,477,000 after buying an additional 1,250,650 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,131,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period.
In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.41.
Beacon Roofing Supply Profile
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
