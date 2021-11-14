Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,283,000 after buying an additional 563,611 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,709,000 after buying an additional 1,698,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,376,000 after buying an additional 363,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,477,000 after buying an additional 1,250,650 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,131,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.41.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

