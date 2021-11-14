Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

BZH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $10,786,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 108.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 616,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 320,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 141.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 210,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 142.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 196,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 88.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 329,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

