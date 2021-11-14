Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €63.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BC8. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bechtle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €108.50 ($127.65).

Bechtle stock opened at €64.86 ($76.31) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €116.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €49.15 ($57.82) and a 1 year high of €69.56 ($81.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

