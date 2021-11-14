Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1,783.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $1,318,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 91.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 526,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,561 shares of company stock worth $2,201,674. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

NYSE BDX opened at $244.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 48.47%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.