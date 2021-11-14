Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BLWYF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of BLWYF opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. Bellway has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

