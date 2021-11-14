Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Shares of BNFT opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $362.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.61. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,436,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth $348,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

