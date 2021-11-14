Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AFLYY. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $4.86 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

