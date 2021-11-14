Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 244.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NYSE:BIG opened at $48.63 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.85.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 17.00%.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

