Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.04 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.800-$-0.770 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an in-line rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,781. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $536,031.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total value of $227,651.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,512 shares of company stock worth $76,254,835. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

