Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Mizuho

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHVN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.82.

BHVN stock opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,634,000 after acquiring an additional 62,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after acquiring an additional 295,977 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,268,000 after acquiring an additional 48,374 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

