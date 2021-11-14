BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $360.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $242.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.29.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $238.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.77 and its 200 day moving average is $269.13. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.76.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,715 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at about $353,904,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at about $397,426,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 261.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 99.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

