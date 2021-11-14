Birch Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Genpact comprises about 1.7% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,854 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,637,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,118,000 after acquiring an additional 449,552 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 423.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 119,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 96,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,558,000 after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

NYSE G opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

