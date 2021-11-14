Birch Capital Management LLC Has $141,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE MMP opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.