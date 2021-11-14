Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in RPM International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $93.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.83.

RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

