Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$9.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIR. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.43.

BIR opened at C$7.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.72 and a twelve month high of C$7.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.11.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$193.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$188.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$1,306,000.00.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

