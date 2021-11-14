Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.45. 11,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,833,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bit Digital by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bit Digital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.
About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)
Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
