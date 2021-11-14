Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.45. 11,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,833,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bit Digital by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bit Digital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

