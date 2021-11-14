BitWhite (BTW) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $155,892.33 and approximately $182,000.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

