BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.590-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $423.50 million-$424.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.05 million.BlackLine also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of BL stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.26. 289,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,989. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $98.06 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.21 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.90.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,610,854.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,778 shares of company stock valued at $35,590,400. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

