Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Given a C$11.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) received a C$11.50 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s previous close.

BLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blackline Safety currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.83.

CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

