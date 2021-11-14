Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BLND has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blend Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

BLND opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,652,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,919,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,906,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,970,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.